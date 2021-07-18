LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bus loop in the middle of downtown undesirable

To the editor,

Re: Bus exchange isn’t best use for Jean Burns site, Letters, June 30.

I read that the city wants to put a transit hub right in the middle of our city centre.

The city obviously has not seen the out-of-control problems these exchanges bring with them. In the Lower Mainland it became so bad they had to start their own transit police. Keep the buses rolling and do not introduce a big troublesome spot to fester even more problems for our downtown.

Sue Marsden, Nanaimo

To the editor,

Anyone who shopped in the Jean Burns store in the earlier years of Nanaimo knew the feeling of class. The corner was clean and bustling bright – top of the business area for residents and visitors alike. Something we could all be proud of.

Now you are talking of filling it with the dirt and noise of uncaring people and the mess of many buses stopping and going. Shame on you. It is sad that our decision makers now seem to be focusing on junk instead of a shining valuable for the future.

A.J. Murch, Nanaimo

