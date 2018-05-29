Letters to the Editor

Shade comes to the Clinton Dog Park, and is spilled diluted bitumen out of sight, out of mind?

Dear Editor,

The off-leash dog park in Clinton is a well-used space. Dogs and their owners can be seen there every day. Thanks to Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart for the initial grant that provided the fencing and the watering station.

Until recently the dog park has been nothing but an empty field. The Clinton Communities in Bloom committee wanted to make it more attractive and add some shade at the same time.

They applied for a grant through BC Hydro/Trees Canada in the spring of 2017 and were approved for $1,200. The trees were ordered from As the Crow Flies in Clinton and were due to arrive in early July; then the Elephant Hill wildfire changed things in a big way. The truck with the trees and shrubs was delayed, and the trees died on the truck. After evacuation alerts and orders finally ended, it looked like things were starting to come together.

In fall 2017 replacement trees were ready to plant. Cue the early snowfall! That first heavy snowfall in early November meant they could not be planted. They were wintered over and were finally planted in early May of this year.

With soil provided by As the Crow Flies, berms were created, and the trees and shrubs were planted. Mulch was spread around the new plantings to help maintain moisture in the soil. Temporary barriers were put around the plantings to keep the canine visitors away until they become established.

Thank you to BC Hydro/Trees Canada, Brenda Slade of As the Crow Flies, Murray Kane for the mulch, and the Village of Clinton public works crew for getting this long-delayed project completed. It will enhance the appearance of the park and the enjoyment of those using it, both canine and human.

Susan Swan

Clinton, B.C.

Dear Editor,

In his letter to the editor in the May 24 issue, Black Press chairman David Black notes that a comprehensive study (overseen by Environment Canada) into the behaviour of diluted bitumen (dilbit) when released into gritty B.C. coastal waters found that most of the spill sinks to the bottom within three hours.

Ironically, his legitimate science-supported concern about dilbit’s irretrievability from life- and ecosystem-sustaining waters may (as ludicrous as this may sound) inadvertently reactively become its appeal to some readers typically apathetic towards our natural environment: the dilbit spill will not be an eyesore after it sinks. Out of sight, out of mind.

Why worry about such things immediately unseen, regardless of their most immense importance, when there are various social issues and contemptible politicians over which to dispute?

Could it be somewhat similar to the ostrich syndrome seemingly prevalent in human nature, that allows the immense amount of plastic waste, such as disposable straws, getting dumped out of sight thus out of mind before eventually finding its way into our life-filled oceans?

Yes, Black’s next sentence clarifies. “There is no way to prevent [its sinking] and no way to retrieve the dilbit, so the ocean and fishery would be ruined for generations.” The same apathetic nature may elicit further lame shortsightedness—e.g. “I don’t eat fish, or desire to visit the beach, let alone swim in the open wild waters.”

Frank Sterle. Jr.

White Rock, B.C.

