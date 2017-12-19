Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

The Ashcroft and Area Christmas Hampers Committee would like to thank all the residents of our communities for their great support this year. We would like to thank all those individuals, organizations, and businesses who provided food and monetary donations.

We could not have operated without the outstanding efforts of a dedicated group of volunteers who worked tirelessly to pack individual boxes for 135 applicants, load hampers into vehicles, and ensure that the Community Hall was left clean and tidy.

Thank you to the drivers and swampers who delivered approximately 90 hampers in our communities; and another thank you must go to the businesses and organizations that made donations “in kind” that have allowed us to make this process run fairly smoothly.

Due to the wildfires experienced this summer, the LDS Disaster Relief, through the United Way, made a substantial, one-time donation of food to our hampers. We are very thankful for that, as it has provided additional nourishment for our applicants this year.

Wishing each of you a Merry Christmas, and all the best for 2018!

Esther Lang

Christmas Hampers committee chair

Ashcroft, B.C.