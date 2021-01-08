Letters to the Editor

The chair of the Christmas Hamper Committee extends thanks for so much kindness and generosity

Dear Editor,

The Ashcroft and Area Christmas Hamper Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank you, personally, for all the coverage you have given to our project.

We would also like to thank the public for all their support this year. Many of you donated during our fundraising campaign in various stores. Thank you to the stores who partnered with us. Thank you, also, to all the businesses, industries, organizations, churches, and individuals who made generous donations to our Christmas Hamper Fund

Due to the great support from all of you, we were able to provide a substantial variety of food in the hampers this year. A special thanks to our dedicated volunteers who helped pack and deliver hampers. Our communities deserve great recognition for the ways in which they always step up to serve others! THANK YOU!

Esther Lang, Chair

Christmas Hamper Committee

Ashcroft, B.C.

