Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I have had the opportunity of speaking with the Village of Cache Creek CAO and mayor, to determine if there is a written plan that addresses how the village — in concert with others — is working to eliminate the annual flooding and associated costs.

Unfortunately, after these conversations, I am still unsure if the village has or does not have, is or is not, in the process of creating such a plan. Yes, I read the council meeting minutes about flood response [“Occasionally testy Cache Creek council meeting sees some dissent”, the Journal, July 30, 2020], which gives me no assurance about anything close to saying the village council is working on a plan with other authorities.

In addition, I see nothing related to the flooding mentioned in the five-year financial planning document, yet every year there is an expenditure. Is that because the village’s flooding expenses are reimbursed by Emergency Management BC?

With all due respect, I get no satisfaction from the mayor’s statement contained in the minutes, which is “I say to taxpayers that we’re doing all we can.” If council is doing all they can, please describe what “all they can” includes. What occurred during the in camera session on this topic that can be shared with the taxpayers of Cache Creek?

May I please have a written answer to the following question? “Is there, or will there soon be, a written document that details a coordinated, integrated, and layered action plan involving the federal and provincial governments and Cache Creek village, including the surrounding incorporated and unincorporated areas’ governing bodies, addressing how the area’s water flow and flooding of all areas can be controlled?”

Why do I ask this question? As a resident of Cache Creek, I want to help in any way I can, and would like to see the current annual expenditure of hundreds of thousands of dollars, by the Village of Cache Creek and participating governments, re-addressed, because so far there appears to be no resulting semi- or permanent solutions from each expenditure, and each expenditure is carried out with no long term overall plan that will protect people, property, and the prosperity of Cache Creek for many years.

Tom Lewis

Cache Creek, B.C.

Dear Editor,

I have lived in the communities of Ashcroft and Cache Creek since 1974. I was an educator at Ashcroft Secondary School from 1974–2002, and was proud to represent our communities as a coach and instructor throughout my entire tenure.

I am reminded of a song by the Beach Boys that some of the older members of our communities may remember — “Be true to your school” — and would like to speak to those who throughout the years, from the opening of Ashcroft Secondary School in 1973 through the present, have proudly represented our communities.

I was deeply disappointed when the Board of Education decided to change the name of Ashcroft School to Desert Sands Community School: a name which has no meaning to any community in our region. Using the reasoning that the Board of Education cited for the name change, they must also change the name of the school in Cache Creek, because it represents the communities of 16 Mile, 20 Mile, Loon Lake, Upper Hat Creek, and Walhachin.

It is extremely important — in the interest of fairness to our region — that the Board of Education rename schools so as not to exclude those smaller communities surrounding them. Much larger communities throughout the region, province, and country are proud to name their schools for the communities they represent. It is incumbent upon our Board of Education to revisit their decision, including the citizens of the communities they represent.

When you choose to become a public servant you must remember that you serve the public interest, and must consult the people you represent prior to making decisions affecting them.

Mike Baldwin

Ashcroft, B.C.

