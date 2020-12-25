LETTERS TO SANTA: From the mouth’s of babe’s

A Grade 3 class at St. Patrick's Elementary School in Maple Ridge share letters to Ol' St. Nick

Ayva is one of the Grade 3 student at St. Patrick’s Elementary School. (Special to The News)

This first series of letters is from Jane Schroeder’s Grade 3 class at St. Patrick’s Elementary School, a private school operating in the community of Maple Ridge, B.C.

These letters are reproduced as accurately as possible, complete with spelling errors.

Wish I could see my family

Dear Santa,

My name is Ella, and I am 8 years old. I go to St. Patrik’s Elementary School. How are you and Rudolph? I have been good this year. One day I helped my mom do the dishes. I wish I could see my family this year. I think Christmas is about baby Jesus. Merry Christmas.

Love Ella

‘I tried to be good’

Dear Santa,

How have you been? How are your reindeer? My name is Sofia. I am 8 years old. I go to St. Patrick Elementary.

I tried to be good this year. I helped my mom do the dishes and my dad walk the dog.

I’m asking for something that is not a present, it is a wish. I am wishing that one day I would see you.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Love Sofia

Good Christmas worldwide

Dear Santa,

My name is Ayva, and I am 8 years old. I go to St. Patrick’s Elementary School.

How are you santa? Are the reindeer ok?

I have been good. I have done a good deed. I took the dishes out for my mom.

I have a different wish this year. I wish for everyone in the world to have a good Christmas.

I think Christmas is about friends and family.

I wish you a Merry Christmas Santa. See you later.

Ayva

No-one is perfect

Dear Santa,

How are you doing?

Also, what is your faveorite type of cookie?

My name is Violet. I am 8 years old. And I go to St. Patricks Elementry School.

I have tried my best to be good this year but no-one is perfect.

1 good deed I have done is playing with my sister. Instead of a gift, I have a wish this year.

Can you give my Mom a break?

I think Christmas is about spending time with the people you love.

I hope you have a nice Christmas!

Love Violet

Wishing COVID-19 gone

Dear Santa,

how are you? how are your reindeers? how is your elves doing?

My name is Ambrose and I am 8 years old. I go to St. Patrick’s Elementary School.

I have been good at home. I helped my mom doing the landry.

my wish is that covid-19 will be gone, so everyone can spend time togather.

Ambrose

Christmas is about giving

Dear Santa,

My name is Joey, and I am 8 years old. i go to St. Patricts School, and how are you?

I have tried to be good this year. My good deeds are my acts of kindnis.

And my wishis are that my family have a good year and for the rest of my life.

I think Christmas is about giveing i wish you a Mary Christ mas and a happy new year!

Love Joey!

Wish grandma stays safe

Dear Santa,

My name is katelyn and I am 8 years old. I go to St. Patrick’s Elementary School.

How are you? I am very good.

This year I wish that my grandma stays safe.

I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love katelyn

Family time is key

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam and I am 8 years old.

I go to St Patrick Elementary School.

I wish for to be with my Family. I think Christmas is about Spending time with my Family.

Mery Christmas for Liam

Elves working hard?

Dear Santa,

My name is Peter and Im 8 years old and Im in St. Patrick Elementary School?

Oh How are you doing are the raindeer doing okay I hope that your haveing a great year so far are the elves are working hard.

Im trying to be good

My wish for Christmas is that all the sick get better there has been very bad things happening.

I hope that people get better I wish you a Merry Christmas I hope that your haveing a lot of fun going on at the north pole I Wonder What it’s Like up at the north pole

Merry Christmas

Love Peter!!

Homes for poor

Dear Santa,

My name is Eli, I am 8 years old. I go to St. Patricks Elementary School.

How are you?

I hope you are doing good, I have been good this year, I have been helping my Mom and Dad.

I wish the poor to get homes and food.

I think Christmas is about helping others and Jesus. Merry Chrismas.

from Eli

How’s Santa?

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophie, and I am 8 years old. I go to St. Patrick Elementary School.

How are you doing?

I wish I have A good christmas.

I think christmas is about Jesus birth. I wish you a Merry christmas and a happy new year.

Love Sophie

Season of sharing

Dear Santa,

My name is Teshan, and I am 8 years old. I go to St. Patrick’s Elementary School.

How are you doing.

I have been good this year. One day, I made someone laugh when they were down.

My wish is that my family has a geat crist mas. I think Cristmas is about shareing.

Merry cristmas

Love Teshan

Good time, despite COVID

Dear Santa,

My name is Hannah, I am 8 years old and I go to St. Patrick Elementary School.

How Are you doing at the North Pole this year have you been great?

I tryed to be my best this year but its a little hard having my sister and brothers buging me.

I did listen in school a lot. I helped people in my class to spell a couple of Words.

What I wish for Christmas is to have a good time with my family even with covid 19.

What I think Christmas is about giving and have you of christ’s birthday so I know Christmas is not about presents. It’s about love.

Merry Christmas and a happy new year!

Merry Christmas to All.

Hannah

Reindeer ready?

Dear Santa,

My name is Maeve, and I am 8 years old. I go to St. Patrick’s Elementary School.

How are you?

I hope the reindeer are ready.

I wish that I have a safe and happy year.

I think Christmas is about the Holy family.

Merry Christmas!

Stay safe!

Maeve

Christmas is about loving

Dear Santa,

My name is Santino and I am 8 years old

I go to St. Patrick’s Elementary School, I have tried to be good.

I help my dad in the basement

I think Christmas is about Loving.

I wish you a Merry Christmas.

Love Santino

Let sis play on Wii

Dear Santa,

My name is Monica, and I am 8 years old. I go to St. Patrick’s Elementary School.

I have tried my best to be good. I did a good deed a few days a go. I let my sister play on the wii.

I have a wish I wolud like to love others.

Merry Chrishmas!!!

Monica

Giving to the poor

Dear Santa,

My name is Ethan and I am 8 years old. I go to St. Patrick’s Elementry School.

I have been good. I did a good deed by donating to the poor.

I wish for everybody to be happy.

Christmas is about Jesus’s birth.

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!

Love Ethan

Present for gramma to remember me by

Dear, Santa

My name is Micah, I am 8 year old.

I go to St. Patrick’s Elementary school.

How is mrs. Clause doing?

How many elves do you have?

I have tried to be good. My gramma was sad because she missed me so I made a present so she could remember me.

I wish for the covid numbers to go down so I can do my traditoins agian.

I think the meaning of Christmas is celebrating Jesus’s birth and spending time with the people you love.

Merry Christmas!!

Love, Micah

Holiday about loving and sharing

Dear Santa,

My name is Kristine, and I am 8 years old. I go to St. Patrick’s Elementary School.

I have been trying to be good this year.

I help my mom with wash the dishes.

I am wishing for something special Chirstmas.

Chirstmas is about loving and sharing.

merry chirstmas Santa.

Kristine

Wishing for family time

Dear Santa,

My name is Laurel, and I am 8 years old.

I go to St. Patrick’s Elementary school.

How are you?

How are the reindeer?

I wish to spend time with my family.

I think Christmas is about spending time with my family.

I tried to be good I helped my brother.

Have a hapy Christmas.

Laurel

