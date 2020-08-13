LETTERS: Tips for sharing the trail

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Editor:

Re: Two of out three ain’t enough, July 23 letters

I am responding to D. Thompson’s letter about cyclists speeding on our wonderful wooded trails. There are only a few who cycle too fast and I agree that someone is going to be hurt. These cyclists should use the roads or take their bikes to the Stanley Park road.

As a senior cyclist who uses these trails, I am so thankful that walkers will step out of the way for us. However, some people do not know what “on your left” means.

It means that we are passing on their left and they should keep to their right – not step to their left in front of us. It would be helpful if dog owners would keep their dogs on a leash.

Let’s all enjoy these beautiful trails as we are so lucky to have them.

Joanne Hart, Surrey

