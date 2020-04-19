LETTERS: Time to cut costs at CRD through amalgamation

We are starting to see the devastating financial cost of the current COVID-19 crisis, and things will probably get worse.

We are starting to see the devastating financial cost of the current COVID-19 crisis, and things will probably get worse.

We are facing a new reality, and it is time to cut our expenses. In the Greater Victoria area, one of the biggest expenses is the cost of local government. We have too many mayors and councillors on the public dole. On top of that, we have another level of government called the Capital Regional District. There is simply too many people feeding at the public trough. Most of the cities in Canada have nowhere near the ratio of mayors, councillors, etc. to the population.

This is a provincial government issue, and it is time for the government to act.

Henry Fox

Victoria

Goldstream News Gazette