LETTERS: Time to call out bad dog owners

Editor:

I’m calling on all dog owners and walkers who enjoy walking little “Fido” or “Fidette” on our beautiful beach promenade.

I do so, because time will run out at the end of this month on your best friend’s trial period.

It is now past time to mention to your fellow dog owners – you know, those five or 10 per cent who spoil it for all of you – to smarten up.

I say this because on my stroll along the beach on a recent sunny Sunday afternoon, I counted eight dogs out on the pier itself.

Along with these off-side canines, there were as many leashed, as well as unleashed, dogs running around in the surf and sand in its shadow.

That’s not a good sign if all of you dog-walking guys and gals would like Mayor Walker and his council to renew or expand this “privilege” that is being tested out during this trial period.

As a sideline to this discussion, I often wonder where those two “chatty” dog-enforcement guys that I see standing by the pier on my weekday walks have gone on sunny weekends, when they are really needed.

But I do urge you dog owners, as well as all others, to get out there and challenge these few disrespectful dog owners before they spoil it for the rest of you who obey the rules.

I, myself, as well as my young grandson, do not have a dog of our own, but we do enjoy the added pleasure that you and your dogs bring to our outings – so good luck and go get ’em.

Barry Cameron, White Rock

Peace Arch News