LETTERS: Time once again to slow down in school zones

Fall weather signals the approach of another school year and all that entails

A police officer aims a radar gun at oncoming traffic during a school-zone speed trap traffic blitz outside Peace Arch Elementary in 2017. Speed zones will once again be in effect on Tuesday, Sept. 7. (File photo)

Editor:

The weather down here on the beachfront and along our promenade has thankfully cooled.

Those lineups for ice cream, fish and chips and slices of pizza are mostly non-existent now.

Yes, it would appear the exodus from the beach to the shopping malls has begun with thoughts of the quickly approaching school year.

With its start, just a few timely reminders to all of you fellow drivers out there, especially in residential neighbourhoods such as this one, where I deliver this very paper.

Please ease your foot off the gas, and slow down a bit. And keep an eye open for those little ones, and even those bigger ones, who should know better.

Stop at stop signs, keeping your eyes open for, among other things, “wobbly” young bicycle riders or perhaps, erratic scooter riders, whose balance is not quite there yet.

Barry Cameron, White Rock

