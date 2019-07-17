LETTERS: Time for premier to order policing referendum

Editor:

Re: Surrey needs a referendum, letters, June 28.

Reader Hilary Thomas is correct that a referendum is necessary in the Surrey policing matter.

The numbers behind Mayor McCallum’s “mandate” are interesting. At the time of the election Surrey had 337,289 registered voters but only 101,588 actually cast a vote.

Mr. McCallum received 45,564 votes which is 44.8 per cent of the votes cast and 13.5 per cent of eligible voters.

Furthermore, with Safe Surrey falling apart – two councillors gone so far – it is a safe bet that it won’t be around in the next election, so is its legacy to be the destruction of policing in Surrey?

It is time for Premier Horgan to stop dithering and order a referendum.

David Peelo, Surrey

OUR VIEW: Denying delegations is not what Surrey council was elected to do
Fantasy to imagine expensive bitumen an compete

