LETTERS: Thoughtfulness at Christmastime

Editor:
Re: Enlightened Christmas tradition continues, Dec 1.
Tracy Holmes wrote an article for PAN regarding the Christmas lights display at the home of the Fletchers at l54 Street and 22 Avenue.
Some of the residents of Westminster House Retirement Community had an outing to see the Christmas lights the last day of November. Much to our chagrin, the displays are not usually lit till Dec. l.
We sat in front of the Fletcher home, bemoaning our fate, when someone approached the bus from the house.
It was Mr. Fletcher himself.
After a little chat, he went back into the house and, lo and behold, all the outside light display was turned on, much to our surprise and delight.
We sat there for a while taking it all in. There was so much to see. It left me speechless and full of wonder.
To me, this was an act in the very true spirit of Christmas, and may God bless the Fletchers for their holiday kindness.
Mary Downey, Surrey
• • •
Editor:
Do you know someone who seems to have everything and you have no idea what to get them?
How about a gift certificate for some type of clothing to be given in their name?
There are many seniors and homeless people out there that are feeling cold and unloved.
When you see their eyes light up when you hand them their gift, you’ll think it’s the best gift you have ever given and you can count on the fact that their present won’t be stuffed into a closet somewhere.
You don’t have to believe in the Christmas story or be a Christian to bring about peace and good will.
W. Al Riede, Surrey
• • •
Editor:
In honor of my brother…
Twas the nite before Christmas
And all thru the town
The lights were all twinkling
As I drove on downtown
The children were scurrying
Into every Christmas shop
When I saw such a sight
I knew I had to stop
The shoes were hung
On a cold bar of steel
I hoped for a parking spot
He hoped for a meal
His eyes did not twinkle
His spirit not merry
He seemed so sad
With the load he had to carry
The street was his home
The cement was his bed
I will always remember
The words that he said
All of my cares and woes
Seemed suddenly quite small
As I watched him shuffle away
Trying not to fall
I heard him exclaim
As he walked out of sight
God bless you, Merry Christmas
If I make it thru the night
Christy Fox, White Rock