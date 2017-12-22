LETTERS: Thoughtfulness at Christmastime

Editor:

Re: Enlightened Christmas tradition continues, Dec 1.

Tracy Holmes wrote an article for PAN regarding the Christmas lights display at the home of the Fletchers at l54 Street and 22 Avenue.

Some of the residents of Westminster House Retirement Community had an outing to see the Christmas lights the last day of November. Much to our chagrin, the displays are not usually lit till Dec. l.

We sat in front of the Fletcher home, bemoaning our fate, when someone approached the bus from the house.

It was Mr. Fletcher himself.

After a little chat, he went back into the house and, lo and behold, all the outside light display was turned on, much to our surprise and delight.

We sat there for a while taking it all in. There was so much to see. It left me speechless and full of wonder.

To me, this was an act in the very true spirit of Christmas, and may God bless the Fletchers for their holiday kindness.

Mary Downey, Surrey

Do you know someone who seems to have everything and you have no idea what to get them?

How about a gift certificate for some type of clothing to be given in their name?

There are many seniors and homeless people out there that are feeling cold and unloved.

When you see their eyes light up when you hand them their gift, you’ll think it’s the best gift you have ever given and you can count on the fact that their present won’t be stuffed into a closet somewhere.

You don’t have to believe in the Christmas story or be a Christian to bring about peace and good will.

W. Al Riede, Surrey

In honor of my brother…

Twas the nite before Christmas

And all thru the town

The lights were all twinkling

As I drove on downtown

The children were scurrying

Into every Christmas shop

When I saw such a sight

I knew I had to stop

The shoes were hung

On a cold bar of steel

I hoped for a parking spot

He hoped for a meal

His eyes did not twinkle

His spirit not merry

He seemed so sad

With the load he had to carry

The street was his home

The cement was his bed

I will always remember

The words that he said

All of my cares and woes

Seemed suddenly quite small

As I watched him shuffle away

Trying not to fall

I heard him exclaim

As he walked out of sight

God bless you, Merry Christmas

If I make it thru the night

Christy Fox, White Rock