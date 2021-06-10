LETTERS: Thoughtful gift from a ‘kind, beautiful angel’

Editor:

Recently my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She has had two surgeries in the last month and is now awaiting treatment from the cancer agency.

To feel better she had a hair appointment.

As my wife was explaining her journey so far, a lady was in the next chair over having her hair appointment. From what I gather this lady overheard the conversation.

That afternoon when my wife returned home this lady who overheard the conversation knocked on our front door.

She owns a baking business and dropped off two beautiful cupcakes.

She was so kind and wished my wife all the best as she deals with this disease. What a kind, beautiful angel she is.

Gary Baker, Ocean Park

Peace Arch News