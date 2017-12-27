LETTERS: They doth not protest much

Editor: The NDP finally made a decision on Site C, and the Green party will not pull support for NDP

Editor:

Well, Premier John Horgan and the NDP government finally made a decision on the Site C dam, and the leader of the Green party, Andrew Weaver, says he will not pull his support for the NDP even though Weaver and his two MLAs are vehemently opposed to the construction of the dam.

Weaver is quoted: “We are going to continually, on a daily basis, let the NDP know how upset we are at this decision.”

Wow, way to go Mr. Weaver. Why don’t you tell us the real reason why you are going along with this: 1) you have a promise that you and your fellow Greens get party status, and 2) you can hardly wait to have the way we elect members of the legislature change from the current first-past-the-post system to a form of proportional representation, which would give you more members in the legislature.

Once that’s accomplished, we will have an election well before the normal four-year cycle.

By the way, I am in favour of completing the Site C Dam and not a NDP fan.

Barney Feenstra, Surrey

