LETTERS: The world we knew will return

Editor:

It appears that our beloved beachfront finds itself entrapped within the eye of a hurricane.

Restaurant doors now closed and locked, windows shuttered and dark, outside decks chairless and empty.

Earlier televised abuse on our local beachfront has now led to the closing of the pier, a deserted promenade, along with a not cool Canada-wide reputation.

Gone are all those happy faces passing by holding ice cream cones, fish & chips, or take-out coffee.

However, we must all keep our heads up, as well as our bodies approximately two metres apart.

For, like any other storm that may engulf us, we must remember this one, too, will eventually pass.

Sometimes there are things that come along that are just bigger than us as individuals, and we must think of those around us.

I know that I may sound a bit selfish, but what I miss most is the freedom of those carefree days spent at the beach with my young grandson.

He being of that age with no understanding of terms such as “social distancing” or “isolation.” One would secretly hope he never would need to understand.

But grandpa promises things will return to the world as you, and all the rest of us, knew it.

We will get you and the “Felix Flyer” back on the road, or at least the sidewalk, the promenade and, of course, our beloved pier.

So stay healthy, everyone and look out for one another – from a suitable distance, of course.

See you all soon down here on our beachfront, probably with a smiling little boy in tow.

Barry Cameron, White Rock

Peace Arch News