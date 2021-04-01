LETTERS: Thanks for speaking up in defence of passive park

In 1980, the City of White Rock erected a cairn where Renee Maccaud-Nelson (right) used to live in White Rock’s Maccaud Park. She donated the park to the city in 1968. (Aaron Hinks photo/ White Rock Museum and Archives photo)

Editor:

Re: A ‘terrible offence’ to Maccaud’s memory: Coyne, March 25

I was very disappointed to see that only Coun. Trevelyan was opposed to the pickleball and tennis courts being proposed. Thank you to Vin Coyne for speaking up.

This is so disrespectful of Irene Maccaud’s wishes for a peaceful and passive park. I sincerely hope that people who were considering leaving a legacy to our city give some serious thought as to how your wishes will be respected – they won’t.

While Mrs. Maccaud did not give the land to the city, they bought it at a fraction of the price with the understanding that it would remain a park for children to run around and families to picnic in.

To the councillors who are in favour… think about the impact this will have for the people who live across the street from the park.

Would you want to look out at fenced-in sports courts that resemble a prison? Funny how the council members who wax on about ‘ugly’ new buildings are the same people who have no problem inflicting ugly on homeowners who live across the street from this beautiful park that is a memorial to one of the pioneers of this city.

Karilin Hahn, White Rock

Peace Arch News