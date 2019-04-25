LETTERS: Thanks for good wishes at Easter

Editor:
I would like to thank the Surrey Teachers’ Association for publishing in the Peace Arch News, a “Happy Easter” message for Easter weekend.
Gillian Stewart, Surrey
Editor:
Editor:
I would like to thank the Surrey Teachers’ Association for publishing in the Peace Arch News, a “Happy Easter” message for Easter weekend.
Gillian Stewart, Surrey
Presented by Hope Community Services, the Festival celebrates Earth and the community's youth
By Kim Anderson
Parksville goes 0-4 versus Thunder, Tritons
Mount Baker athletes are looking forward to an exciting season of rugby 15s
Approximately 200 Kimberley residents have expressed concerns with the crosswalk on Spokane Street that connects the parking lot to Gym 67, and Ross A Street to the Kimberley Information Centre.
Highlights from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Board of Directors' Meeting of April 18, 2019
It's all gibberish, but Charlie Baker's personality receives a revamp in Chemainus Theatre production