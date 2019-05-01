LETTERS: Thank you to volunteers of CRD’s Area ‘D’ for all you do

Editor:

Three weeks ago – we celebrated “National Volunteers Week” to recognize volunteers who do great works in our Canadian communities and don’t do it for financial or other reward but out of loyalty to our communities.

In Electoral Area ‘D’ — we have many such people – whether they reside in places like Wildwood, Tyee Lake or McLeese Lake, who volunteer to make things happen in these unincorporated communities (as well as many others in the electoral areas of the Cariboo Regional District).

I often tell them face to face but I would like to offer public recognition to all of the volunteers that make things happen in the unincorporated communities of electoral Area D of the Cariboo Regional District — thank you for all of your efforts as without them, our unincorporated communities would not be the vibrant places they are.

Your efforts are appreciated and as the Director for Electoral Area ‘D’ of the Cariboo Regional District, I am truly grateful and I’m sure I would speak for the thousands of residents that reside in Area ‘D’ whom I’m sure are equally as grateful.

Steve Forseth

Director – Electoral Area ‘D’

Cariboo Regional District

