LETTERS: Terry’s Marathon of Hope lives on in all of us

Editor:

It is time once again to show our support for the courageous young man, Terry Fox. It was in 1980 that he dipped his artificial leg in the Atlantic Ocean at St. John’s Nfld. and started his Marathon of Hope.

He ran for 143 days, 42 km per day, and ran about 5,000 km.

He wanted to raise $24 million – $1 for every Canadian citizen at the time.

As fate would have it, Terry did not finish his run. He died in 1981. Cancer had returned.

We all have, on Sunday, Sept. 15, a chance to run (or walk, wheel or cycle) and carry on Terry’s dream to find a cure for this dreaded disease and “make the hurting stop,” as Terry said in Toronto.

The official run is five kilometres. You don’t have to run, or even walk, the whole distance if you can’t. Just go as far as you can.

Bring a friend and a donation. For donations over $20, you will get an income tax receipt.

Did you know that 83 cents of every dollar raised goes to cancer research? An excellent charity donation situation.

The registration begins at 8 a.m. with the run/walk starting at 9 a.m., rain or shine.

Most of us know the Terry Fox story, and he remains in the hearts of most of us. Most of us know someone who has had cancer, with some succumbing to it.

Did you know there are 14 schools and 15 roads named for Terry? Also a mountain on the Yellowhead Highway and that Terry Fox runs have been held in 31 countries around the world?

So mark your calendar and join in show that South Surrey and White Rock care.

See you at the South Surrey Athletic Park on Sept. 15.

Eileen Shepherd, South Surrey