LETTERS: Take time to research, cast an informed vote

Editor:

Gone are the days when you only had mud-slinging debates on TV to base your vote on, or simply voting on a party favourite based, on tradition. Within one hour on Google, I was able to identify the leaders of the four major parties and read their platforms.

I don’t know anything about fiscal policy or foreign affairs and to my delight, I don’t have to in order to make an informed voting decision.

It was abundantly clear where the parties wanted to allocate my tax dollars, categorized simply and understandably under headings that are important to me (except I found the Conservative site difficult to navigate, so I checked a local news comparison chart).

I urge everyone to take an hour of your time to check on the issues that are important to you. You may be surprised at what you find. I know I was.

Grace Schock, South Surrey