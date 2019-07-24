LETTERS: Survey a waste of time

Editor:

I just wasted 15 minutes of my life filling out a survey that I thought, going forward, would have some meaningful impact on our daily lifestyle.

In total, it was all about what size buildings could go into which location to facilitate greater population density with some input regarding parks.

Well, let’s step back a bit here. White Rock is in the throws of building a multitude of highrise towers and Surrey as well has one or two on the go in this area. Taking a rough estimate of those under construction now in White Rock alone, there will be somewhere between 500 and 600 new apartments, which does not include the 26-storey tower where the Royal Bank used to be and others somewhere along in their planning stages. So, conservatively, I would estimate when all the dust settles, there will be somewhere around 1,000 to 1,500 more families in this part of Surrey and the City of White Rock.

The existing population, plus the pending new growth, is to be serviced by the Peace Arch Hospital, the original structure built in 1951, and city planners are concerned about which buildings go where in the Semiahmoo survey area?

Not one word in the survey addressed this issue.

On an adjunct topic, the only mention about traffic was the brief notation about an overpass on 20 Avenue, crossing Highway 99, that is scheduled to start in 2023 to 2025. Why not start next year?

It sickens me to think of the traffic nightmare they are ignoring. And please don’t suggest we all take transit and everything will be fine.

A few years ago, I suggested in the Peace Arch News that 16 Avenue was a goat trail. Well, it still is, only now there are a lot more goats.

B. Campbell, Surrey