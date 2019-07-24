LETTERS: Survey a waste of time

Editor:

Editor:

I just wasted 15 minutes of my life filling out a survey that I thought, going forward, would have some meaningful impact on our daily lifestyle.

In total, it was all about what size buildings could go into which location to facilitate greater population density with some input regarding parks.

Well, let’s step back a bit here. White Rock is in the throws of building a multitude of highrise towers and Surrey as well has one or two on the go in this area. Taking a rough estimate of those under construction now in White Rock alone, there will be somewhere between 500 and 600 new apartments, which does not include the 26-storey tower where the Royal Bank used to be and others somewhere along in their planning stages. So, conservatively, I would estimate when all the dust settles, there will be somewhere around 1,000 to 1,500 more families in this part of Surrey and the City of White Rock.

The existing population, plus the pending new growth, is to be serviced by the Peace Arch Hospital, the original structure built in 1951, and city planners are concerned about which buildings go where in the Semiahmoo survey area?

Not one word in the survey addressed this issue.

On an adjunct topic, the only mention about traffic was the brief notation about an overpass on 20 Avenue, crossing Highway 99, that is scheduled to start in 2023 to 2025. Why not start next year?

It sickens me to think of the traffic nightmare they are ignoring. And please don’t suggest we all take transit and everything will be fine.

A few years ago, I suggested in the Peace Arch News that 16 Avenue was a goat trail. Well, it still is, only now there are a lot more goats.

B. Campbell, Surrey

Previous story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lower age for B.C. e-bike riders
Next story
LETTERS: Church demolition ‘shameful’

Just Posted

Most Read

  • HR Macmillan Space Centre comes to Houston

    HR Macmillan Space Centre stopped by the Houston Public Library July 17. The children aged five to 12got to do hands on science experiments. Approximately 30 kids attended. Matthew Cimone, Space Interpreter from the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver visits communities between Prince George and Terrace throughout the summer. He spoke about the Apollo 50: Celebrating Moon exploration across Canada on July 20, 2019 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing. The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre is a non-profit community resource that brings the wonders of space to Earth. Through innovative programming, exhibits and activities, their goal is to inspire sustained interest in the fields of Earth science, space science and astronomy. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Dungate Community Forest plan to increase AAC

    The Dungate Community Forest has hired a consultant as it continues to advance a plan to increase its annual allowable cut by 10 per cent.

  • MLA wants to hold meeting to discuss foresty issues

    Local annual allowable cut to decline next year

  • Canadian Junior Angus Show had a mooing good time in Barriere

    Showdown 2019 was an impressive event at North Thompson Agriplex, in Barriere, B.C.

  • Border Bruins extend coach’s contract

    Coach John Clewlow credited the community support for his success in his first year in charge

  • Bear proof garbage cans for Duck Pond

    Four-way stop on works list

  • MP McLeod hosts Community event in Barriere

    What started out to be a stormy and wet July 17 changed around just in time for a Community Barbecue at the Bandshell in Fadear Park, that was hosted by Cathy McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Kamloops-Thompson-Carboo.