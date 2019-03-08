LETTERS: Surrey’s policing issue should be put to a referendum

Editor:

Re: Surrey voted for change, March 1 letters.

I respectfully disagree with Mr Eves’ letter in which he comments that the citizens of Surrey voted overwhelmingly for a change in policing to a municipal force.

The mayoralty results were 41 per cent for McCallum, 25.7 per cent for Gill and 25.3 per cent for Hayne.

A split vote got Mr. McCallum elected, not an overwhelming majority. Further, SkyTrain versus LRT was a huge issue for a lot of residents, so the election was not a one-issue race.

There are many people, including me, who are very supportive of the RCMP in Surrey.

I have yet to hear a cogent reason, financial or otherwise, that would convince me otherwise.

Any readers who feel the same are invited to sign this petition: http://chng.it/gNWH6Cgdj7

At the very least, the residents of Surrey should have an opportunity to vote on their preference, via referendum or plebiscite.

Wendy Mulligan, Surrey