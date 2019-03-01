LETTERS: Surrey voted for municipal police

Editor:

I take issue with Ivan Michael Scott and his rather rude letter and criticism of Mayor McCallum regarding the Surrey RCMP.

The Surrey RCMP are not bad, just terribly ineffective as a community-based police agency. The truth is the RCMP are not geared for effective municipal or city policing. The Surrey RCMP are in a reactive mode not a proactive mode as a police agency, and the citizens of Surrey deserve much better.

The arrests that the Surrey RCMP have performed would be expected and performed by any other agency. The RCMP are a paramilitary agency, not truly a community-geared agency comparable to either Delta, New Westminster, Port Moody, West Vancouver, for example.

The helicopters (airships) are part of “E” Division and for the benefit of many jurisdictions throughout the province of B.C.

The citizens, if Mr. Scott takes note, voted overwhelmingly for a change of policing in Surrey with the election of Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, and the Safe Surrey Coalition. I wish him well, but the people have spoken in the last civic election.

The Surrey RCMP and its ineffectiveness to keep its hands clean with the likes of the Surrey Six murders, female harassment is a public embarrassment.

The days of Sgt. Preston and his trusty dog, Yukon King, are long past when it comes to overall public trust and respect for this agency.

The RCMP however has a very important role in the various divisions enforcing specific “federal statutes”and other special services.

Look for the Surrey RCMP to do anything to save their paramilitary occupation of Surrey, this includes media manipulation.

Ron Eves, Surrey