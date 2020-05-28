LETTERS: Surrey policing transition must be cancelled

Editor:

In the best of times the Surrey mayor’s plan for the RCMP transition was done without transparency, or any data why it would be better. If the mayor had shared that the Cloverdale arena – shovels in ground – had to be cancelled, does anyone believe he would have been elected. What about no new roads or parks? The public comprehends this.

Nearly six months after the budget, 70-plus days into this pandemic, still no costs or referendum is in sight. It is reckless to refuse to acknowledge the drastic hit on taxpayers.

There are vital everyday necessities residents are struggling to provide. The mayor does not comprehend this. The transition must be cancelled.

S. Hodges, Delta

Peace Arch News