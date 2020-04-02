LETTERS: Surrey policing change an unnecessary cost right now

Editor:

At this critical time our tax dollars should be well spent, as a recession is possible with all the store closures, layoffs and

tax revenue disappearing.

Spending millions on bringing in a municipal police force when we have had a very credible RCMP force in Surrey for over 51 years does not make any sense at all. At this time we do not need our tax dollars to sky rocket in order to pay for this unnecessary cost.

The economy is much more important, so I would like this plan scrapped now and keep the RCMP in Surrey.

Sheila Prins, Surrey

Peace Arch News