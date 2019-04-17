LETTERS: Surrendering the ethical highground

Editor:

Re: Gordie Hogg backs Wilson-Raybould ouster, April 5

Mr. Hogg is quoted as saying, ‘no laws have been broken,’ and, ‘nobody ordered her to do anything.’

‘No laws broken’ is hardly the ethical high ground our current government promised when elected in 2015. It reminded me of the explanation the casinos gave when asked about accepting duffel bags stuffed with $20 bills with no questions asked.

‘Nobody ordered her to do anything,’ doesn’t really fit with the contents of the telephone call Ms. Wilson-Raybould received, and we heard, from the Clerk of the Privy Council. Mr. Hogg is noted as saying, by removing Wilson-Raybould from the party, the Liberals can now focus on more important items.

Apparently, that focus consists of providing funding for the rehabilitation of the White Rock Pier. Fixing the White Rock Pier trumps rule-of-law and judicial independence.

Now that’s interesting.

A.L. Hills, Surrey