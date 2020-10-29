LETTERS: Stretch of 8 Avenue remains a speedway

I have asked Surrey to look into this

Editor:

I would like to add my concern and complaint regarding speed and noise along 8 Avenue, between King George Boulevard and Stayte Street – approximately one kilometre.

This short distance is like a speedway. I have asked Surrey to look into this and they had placed a data box to record speed and noise levels. This was done mid July. To this date results have not been read. I am awaiting results, and positive recommendations.

Also the RCMP have agreed that this is a problem area for excessive speed. Surely this six-block stretch needs a speed limit reduction. A speed hump cannot be placed, as 8 Avenue is an arterial route.

I am hoping good changes will take place – and soon.

Norma Gillan, Surrey

