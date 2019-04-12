LETTERS: ‘Stop pushing gayness into everything’

Editor:

In response to Ernie Klassen and the White Rock Pride Society.

I am a supporter of most underdog groups and or teams and I support freedom of gender.

But stop pushing “gayness” into everything, even when unnecessary and irrelevant.

I realize you are a proud Pride member, and I am a proud old-fashioned heterosexual female, but I don’t have a group. Maybe I should start one and see what we can ask citizens to do for us and “us” only.

Some of our best friends are gay, but they are happy with themselves and their surroundings. It is only a small group like yourself that pushes the issue, and it is tiresome.

The flavour in our City by the Sea is quite colourful, and I love it, but again, let’s be tolerant of all and every citizen.

So please, can we just go back to just being ourselves?

Maggie Bernet, White Rock