LETTERS: Sponsors keep us reading

Editor: For the first time in my 80-plus years, you have inspired me to write to a paper.

Your Friday, Aug. 3 paper forced me to congratulate you and your staff on being a common-sense group, who have helped me to see the true life that residents of our Peninsula manage in our daily lives.

The oped and letters pages on Friday were worth every inch of space. I was compelled to read every word and agree with each and every comment.

Therefore, I feel it is, also, time I thanked the many companies, who continue to support your paper with their ads. Without their sponsorship, we would be missing a vital link in our community.

Keep up the fantastic work by telling it like it is.

Elsie Haack, Surrey

