LETTERS: Speeding cyclists pose safety concern on trails

As an avid, lifelong cyclist, I applaud Victoria's efforts to increase bike usage. After spending considerable money on the fantastic bike trails and lanes, can an effort be made to monitor the speed and usage of these trails?

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing. (Black Press Media file)

As an avid, lifelong cyclist, I applaud Victoria’s efforts to increase bike usage. After spending considerable money on the fantastic bike trails and lanes, can an effort be made to monitor the speed and usage of these trails?

I have noticed a marked increase in cyclists using “pedestrian only” trails. My wife and I no longer use the lovely Galloping Goose trail for walks because of teams of cyclists racing by in groups of six or more at unsafe speeds.

The “pedestrian only” trails have always had the occasional tourist or even local who may have missed a sign saying “no cycling,” but now riders seem to be using any paved area as their own.

We need to ensure that the walkers of Victoria still have somewhere safe to enjoy without looking over their shoulder for a bike or stepping off the trail to allow bikes to pass or risk being knocked over. It is difficult enough to socially distance from fellow pedestrians without having to worry about random cyclists. Thank you.

Roy Dimond

Victoria

Victoria News