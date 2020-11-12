LETTERS: Specialized services needed for people in mental health crisis

Editor:

Re: Bill for officers’ excess time in hospital: top cop, Oct. 29

Nothing gets solved, nothing gets changed, no one is helping our most vulnerable.

Why not (create) a mobile mental health unit trained like the police to handle unpredictable dangerous situations?

Why are the police, the ambulance, and the fire department called to handle these situations?

People who are in mental health crisis get kicked out back on the street by our so-called health professionals. As Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls says, the health system needs specialized service providers intervention for helping people with clear mental health and substance abuse issues.

Sharon Budnark, White Rock

