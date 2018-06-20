LETTERS: Some restrictions hard to explain

Editor: I will explain to this summer's guest from Europe why I can't hang laundry on the balcony...

This scenario would be unlikely on local strata properties that ban both hanging laundry on balconies and under-55 residents. (Thinkstock photo)

Editor:

So, a heat wave is in the forecast, and I will again be explaining to this summer’s guest from Europe why I can’t hang laundry on the balcony while I waste energy using my dyer and air conditioning due to superfluous strata restrictions for the sake of appearance.

Then I will explain the lack of sounds of children playing and laughing, due to age restrictions that range from not permitting newborns, children and even adults under the age of 55 for the sake of “peace.”

Yet most of these stratas don’t care about making essential restrictions, which could ban the permeation of cigarette smoke infiltrating into other units, but do not do so for the sake of the person’s right to smoke “in relation to a traditional activity” or to protect a “grandfathered” individual who often says: “If you don’t like cigarette smoke, move into a house, *cough-cough*.”

Robert Soulikias, White Rock