LETTERS: Social distancing, masks a matter of life and death

Editor:

First, kudos to the City of White Rock and its staff for disinfecting the benches along the promenade every day. Well done.

Second, to the many joggers frequenting the promenade these days, often passing within one or two feet of people walking and snorting out bodily fluids while you do so, please consider this: at some point you may test positive for the virus even though you are now asymptomatic.

And if you do, chances are you may have infected one or more of these walkers. Since the majority of the walkers are in the “elderly” category, this can be a problem.

So how about doing the smart and considerate thing. If you’re going to jog on the promenade, by all means do so, but wear a mask. It won’t kill you and it might very well stop you from killing some of us.

And if I sound like the epitome of the old guy shouting for kids to get off his lawn this, sadly, is far more serious. It’s a matter of life and death and it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

D. Wolinsky, White Rock

Peace Arch News