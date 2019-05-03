LETTERS: Slippery slope on forest management practices

"Do we think we are so special this could never happen to us?"

Editor:

It was generous of Bruce MacLeod to give us a little taste of what it was like for a young man to face the reality of a broken back and a lifetime in a wheelchair.

He very astutely turned this into a metaphor for the life-changing impact of the loss of our forests as we know them.

No wonder communication on this point is a non-starter.

However, there are no shortage of places in this world that are drinking wine and farming sand because they didn’t look after their forests and watersheds.

Judy Hillaby

Horsefly

