LETTERS: SkyTrain cost estimate dismays but doesn’t surprise

Editor:

I was dismayed but not surprised to hear that the Sky Train to Langley cost is estimated at twice as much as our mayor said it would cost. And that does not count the cost of the study for the light rail line to South Surrey.

I just got back from spending some time in Washington state. In the media, I read that the Seattle Police Department is hiring. They are offering a $15,000 bonus for experienced police officers, and a $7,500 bonus to new recruits.

However, their attrition rate is greater than their recruiting. Perhaps the new Surrey PD may not be able attract and keep as many police officers as what city council envisions. One can only hope that the province examines the SPD carefully and in fine detail.

Barry Bradley, Surrey