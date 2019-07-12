LETTERS: Sharing court space for tennis and pickleball makes financial sense

File photoDual-lining of pickleball ourts has happened all over North America and results in significant cost savings, writes Bert Coates of BC Pickleball.

Editor:

Re: Leave courts for tennis, too, letters, July 5.

Shared court space is exactly what was proposed to White Rock city council as an economical way to accommodate both players of tennis or pickleball. Dual-lining of courts has happened all over North America – more than 100 Canadian communities have gone that route because it makes perfect dollars and sense.

Dedicated courts would have cost taxpayers upwards of $50,000 to $75,000 for four courts while dual-lining three tennis courts creates 12 pickleball courts and will only cost about $4,000 – big savings.

Sure, those tennis players set in their ways might have to adjust to some initial visual distraction – but the youth of today play in school gyms with as many as three systems of sports lines – and somehow they still have competitive games and fun.

All we are asking is your sportsmen sharing this civic space and some flexibility for working out a co-operative schedule. Besides, many a time, nobody is on those Centennial tennis courts when we are over-crowded at pickleball, and vice versa.

Tennis players are all welcome to come try pickleball, we even have some loaner paddles. It is a sport for ages eight to 80, and now even part of B.C. schools’ physical education program. So a lot more younger players are getting good, healthful exercise.

The new 2019 White Rock city council did approve the motion, so we hope they fulfil that promise as budget and staff are available. It will be brighter tomorrow for all wanting a healthier lifestyle.

Bert Coates, BC Pickleball