LETTERS: Senior grateful for excellent care

Editor:

When I read of the many COVID-19 infections and deaths in seniors’ residences across Canada, I consider myself most fortunate to have retired to Oceana Parc Retirement Living in White Rock.

One of five establishments on the West Coast, we have had zero transmissions of coronavirus in any of our residences.

Our amazing staff look after us well, while we practice social distancing.

We are served three chef-prepared meals a day in spacious dining halls, choosing company to sit, two each, at suitably distanced tables.

On speedy elevators, we travel two per ride. Daily exercise classes and other activities have been increased, keeping participating numbers within safe boundaries.

We miss visits from children, grandchildren and old friends. However, we are a happy bunch and well blessed to be living in such vibrant and safely-run communities.

Ben Nuttall-Smith, White Rock

Peace Arch News