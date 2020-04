My husband and I have been breaking up these days of COVID-19 isolation by taking Sherri Robinson's wonderful self-guided "Township Walking Tours."

Her brochures, describing seven different historical walks, can be found at MyEsquimalt.com. We’ve discovered many new and interesting Esquimalt neighbourhoods, all looking their best right now. The streets are quiet, so there is no problem maintaining physical distancing. Try it, you’ll like it.

Judith Phillips

Esquimalt

