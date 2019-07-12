LETTERS: Secure 16 Avenue playground with proper fence

Editor:

Re: Lower speed limit for safety, letters, July 5.

Last week, Dagmar Cox beat me and all my friends to it with her letter.

Every time I pass the Generations Playground on 16 Avenue, I pray it’s not just a matter of time before a child runs into the road and is injured or worse.

Whoever designed the “guardrail” system separating the playground from one of White Rock’s busiest streets must not have children.

All it takes is a blink of an eye before a child darts around or under an obstacle chasing after a ball.

A 30 km/h zone is a good idea, but we all know how that will go. We must lobby the city to secure the playground with a fence and an adult-friendly self-closing gate, before it’s too late.

Pamela Tarlow-Calder, Surrey