Editor:

I am writing to ask your readers for some help.

I was born in Calgary, Alta. on Jan. 7, 1959 and adopted.

On my adoption papers, it states my birth father is Stanley Campbell who lived on Finlay Street in White Rock in 1958/’59.

Since that was many years ago, I am hoping someone may have some info on this gentleman.

Any help would deeply be appreciated. Thank you.

Terry Jones, Nanaimo