LETTERS: Safety concerns put to rest by fire response

Editor:

I was very impressed by all the officials (fire, ambulance, police, transit and staff) that were involved in the recent fire at the Czorny Alzheimer Centre in Cloverdale. My wife is a resident there.

Fortunately there were no injuries and the residents did not need to be evacuated. There is no doubt in my mind that if any/all residents needed to be evacuated there were sufficient staff and first responders available to do so quickly and safely.

As a primary caregiver, any worries about my wife’s safety in an emergency were put to rest that night. A most heartfelt thanks to all involved.

Tim Perritt, Surrey