LETTERS: Safe, inexpensive alternative to post-surgical breast implants

Editor:

Re: Breast illness implant a ‘nightmare,’ April 12

In response to Shannon Sayers’ sad story about her experience with breast implants, there is a safe, comfortable, inexpensive alternative for women who have suffered a single or double mastectomy – knitted cotton breast prostheses worn in a regular bra.

Volunteers knit varying sizes of breast prostheses using high-quality cotton yarn and fill them with washable craft stuffing.

There is no charge for these prostheses, but donations are appreciated to help defray the cost of the yarn and stuffing.

If you, or someone you know, needs one or more of these prostheses, call a member of the South Surrey Knitted Knockers Group.

Thelma, at 604-842-9148; Dorothy, at 604-835-3302; or Florence, at 604-542-8854.

F. Brownridge, Surrey