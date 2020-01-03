LETTERS: Ride-hailing opposition disputed

Editor:

This is in response to Mayor McCallum’s message that the majority of Surrey voters were opposed to ride-hailing services.

Where are the numbers to support this claim?

Neither my wife nor I, or any of my neighbours were asked, so where does he get this information from? Thin air? Or arrogance? This is how Trump operates.

I am in favour of ride-hailing services, as it offers many options for those seeking rides in the event they cannot drive due to ability or because they may have been out drinking.

Harold Kiesewetter, Ocean Park