LETTERS: Retiring prosecutor’s decision admirable

Editor:

Re: Sayson shares struggles upon retirement, Oct. 9.

I would like to say thank you to Mr. Sayson.

Sir, you are a credit to our legal system.

Your approach to such heart-wrenching cases is exemplary. Not many would go the “extra mile,” so to speak, to assist with healing of your clients.

Reading the story, I recognize that you are a very kind and caring individual.

You did an admirable thing by also taking time for self-care.

I wish for you a very happy retirement. I am sure you will be missed.

Jill Moore, South Surrey