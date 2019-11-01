LETTERS: Retiring prosecutor’s decision admirable

Editor:
Re: Sayson shares struggles upon retirement, Oct. 9.
I would like to say thank you to Mr. Sayson.
Sir, you are a credit to our legal system.
Your approach to such heart-wrenching cases is exemplary. Not many would go the “extra mile,” so to speak, to assist with healing of your clients.
Reading the story, I recognize that you are a very kind and caring individual.
You did an admirable thing by also taking time for self-care.
I wish for you a very happy retirement. I am sure you will be missed.
Jill Moore, South Surrey