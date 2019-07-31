LETTERS: Rename Memorial Plaza for late SFN Chief

Editor:

I think that former mayor Wayne Baldwin and Hardy Staub have rightly reminded us why Totem Plaza bears the name it does.

However, the late Chief Bernard Charles deserves recognition.May I suggest that Memorial Park be renamed in his honour. Very few residents know why this area is called Memorial Park or what it commemorates. (The First and Second World Wars and the local citizens lost to them.)

The cenotaph by City Hall fulfills that memorial function much better, leaving this lovely space at the beach a perfect place to pay tribute to Mr. Charles, who was such a presence in this community for such a long time.

Michele McManus, White Rock