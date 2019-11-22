LETTERS: Removing vital tool in fight against global warming

Editor:

Re: ‘Decimation’ of trees disappoints, Nov. 8 letters.

I agree with Fred Tisdale. They took every single tree.

With all the talk of global warming and the proof that trees are one of the greatest resources in reducing it, why do they continually keep cutting down mature trees?

Surrey is being de-treed at an alarming rate. Do we want to be another concrete jungle?

And, yes, infrastructure (roads, schools, hospitals, parks) is not keeping up.

Where do the children play and where, indeed, are all the birdies (and animals) going to live?

Lena Hunter, Surrey