LETTERS: Reject Teck Frontier mine

The children and grandchildren of Canadian Liberal MPs will regret being related to them should they continue to ignore scientific reality and cave into Alberta’s demand to reduce biodiversity to a deadly virus.

The current pestiferous plague started in China is a reflection or foreshadowing of mayhem that is caused by destroying peaceful wild places with industrial greed, such as Teck Frontier’s massive open mining of tar and the moronic leadership of Alberta and other midwestern provinces that demand industrial chaos to rule over the common good.

Tom Prior

Nelson

I oppose the expansion of tar sands production and call on Liberal ministers to reject the Teck Frontier mine. I am one of the two thirds of voters who voted for increased climate action. The mine is incompatible with our climate targets. It will emit approximately six megatonnes of carbon emissions per year and result in significant adverse effects on Indigenous rights, and irreversible environmental damage. The mine would also result in loss of habitat for local species including wood bison and whooping crane.

Allan Scott

Nelson

Nelson Star