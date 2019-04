Editor:

Surrey’s Mayor McCallum is forging ahead with replacement of the RCMP with an arrogance worthy of Trump. Hearings won’t do it, what we need is a referendum to show the mayor, once and for all, that he does not have the support he claims to have.

Hopefully, the attorney general will have the wisdom to call for such a referendum and the sooner the better, before even more unsupported taxpayer funding is wasted.

David Peelo, Surrey