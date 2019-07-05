LETTERS: Reduce speed limit near Centennial Park playground

Editor:

I want to congratulate the city for creating such a wonderful playground on 16 Avenue in Centennial Park.

I noticed that a small guard rail has been added between the playground and 16 Avenue. However, I don’t think this is sufficient with the proximity of this park to a very busy road, particularly since the speed limit of 50km/h is often exceeded.

I very strongly recommend that the speed limit in both directions should be reduced to 30km/h, with ample warning and some speed bumps.

We have these security measures in place at other parks and neighbourhoods.

I – and many citizens I have talked to about this concern – ask that this be put under urgent on council’s list of priorities.

Dagmar Cox, White Rock