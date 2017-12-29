LETTERS: Recycling should be prioritized by regional district

To the editor,

Re: Campaign begins to keep recycling exchange open, Dec. 19.

On the Nanaimo Bulletin front page there were two articles. The first was about keeping the Nanaimo Recycling Exchange open. This is an organization that for years has worked hard to recycle many of the items that the curbside recycling refuses to pick up. They prevents annually, thousands of tonnes of otherwise waste from going to the landfill in Cedar. The Nanaimo Recycling Exchange needs to re-locate and has asked both the City of Nanaimo and Regional District of Nanaimo for financial help.

The second article is the Regional District of Nanaimo approving not one but two raises for their directors. They do not say the raises come from tax dollars but from legislative services and electoral area administration tax requisitions. To me it is still dollars received from taxpayers. The first raise will cost an estimated $95,00 annually, while the second is estimated at $69,000 annually for a total of $164,000. So when they turned Nanaimo Recycling Exchange there was money in the cookie jar or available but the need for directors’ raises were more important to them than recycling.

When you look at the two articles side by side like this it just shows you how important recycling is to these local leaders.

Terrence Wagstaff, Nanaimo

To the editor,

Re: Campaign begins to keep recycling exchange open, Dec. 19.

Kind of ironic that in the Tuesday edition, right on the first page there’s an article about RDN voting themselves a raise but can’t get their act together to do something about the recycling depot. Atta boys guys!

John Mercier and Angie Tietz, Nanaimo